Partners Group Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up 2.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.11% of Ares Management worth $61,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,445,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $26,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 174,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,250,000 after purchasing an additional 131,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

