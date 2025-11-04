VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) Declares $0.17 Interim Dividend

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 2nd.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.