Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:LLY opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $848.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.