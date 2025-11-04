Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Short Interest Update

Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medigene Price Performance
Shares of MDGEF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Medigene has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Medigene Company Profile
