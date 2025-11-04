Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Short Interest Update

Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medigene Price Performance

Shares of MDGEF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Medigene has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Medigene Company Profile

See Also

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

