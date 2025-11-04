Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

