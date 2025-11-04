PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $247.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in PRA Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PRA Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 80,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 819,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAA. Wall Street Zen upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PRA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

