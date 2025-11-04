KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,681,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 226,700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 133,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

