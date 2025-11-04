Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.880-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 35.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.