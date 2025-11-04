Code Waechter LLC Takes $201,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 53,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

