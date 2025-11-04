Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $309.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.