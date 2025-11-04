BlackLine (BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $178.1070 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,534.90. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,925. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $186,026. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $82,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 44.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

