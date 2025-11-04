Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share and revenue of $4.5380 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 73.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.08 and a current ratio of 15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLDPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.