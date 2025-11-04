NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,980,800 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the September 30th total of 1,318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

NFI Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

