Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $155,815.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 669,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,698.24. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,929. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,297 shares of company stock worth $23,309,667. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,678,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,443 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 778.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,510,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 792,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

