Connable Office Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 480,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.5%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.05.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

