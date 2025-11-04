Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 6,382 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.