Code Waechter LLC Buys 7,374 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,402,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,296 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,623,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

