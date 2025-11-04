DevvStream (DEVS) and Its Competitors Financial Review

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DevvStream to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DevvStream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Volatility and Risk

DevvStream has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s peers have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DevvStream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 79.61%. Given DevvStream’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DevvStream and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream N/A N/A -0.66 DevvStream Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 93.63

DevvStream’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DevvStream peers beat DevvStream on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

DevvStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for DevvStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DevvStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.