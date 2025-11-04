Holistic Financial Partners Buys New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $450.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

