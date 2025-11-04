Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 273 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.44 and its 200 day moving average is $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.