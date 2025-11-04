Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.
Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price objective on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
