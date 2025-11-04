Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.6667.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBNK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 37,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,283,307.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,200. This represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.