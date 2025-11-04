Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in October

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,450,700 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 17,965,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,852.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,852.3 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAPMF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Saipem from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

