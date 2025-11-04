AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 21st

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 7.8% increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

