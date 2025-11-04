Short Interest in PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Drops By 29.3%

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PURE opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

