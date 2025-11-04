Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

