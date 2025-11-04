Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 774,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Graphite One

Graphite One Stock Down 10.3%

Graphite One Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.