Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 188947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 27.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dassault Systemes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
