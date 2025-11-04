Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 188947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASTY

Dassault Systemes Stock Down 1.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 27.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systemes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.