Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 3,440,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,192% from the average daily volume of 266,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

