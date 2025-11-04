Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $614.19 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,842,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $614,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.56.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

