Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 432,709 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 432,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $814,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,356 shares of company stock valued at $222,684,964. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $219.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

