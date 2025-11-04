Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Crane $CR

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Crane by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on Crane in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Crane Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Crane stock opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average is $181.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

