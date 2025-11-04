Versor Investments LP Takes $714,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 905,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 112.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 280,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 148,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

