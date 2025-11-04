Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Cigna Group worth $130,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $259.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.70.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

