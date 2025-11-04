TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $697,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.0%

TEL stock opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $248.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

