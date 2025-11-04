Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ITT FY2025 Earnings

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ITT has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $197.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average of $161.89.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 24.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in ITT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ITT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.