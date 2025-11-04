Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Shares of RVLV opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 636,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $5,246,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

