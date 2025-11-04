FY2025 EPS Forecast for Foraco International Cut by Analyst

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Foraco International stock opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$192.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. Foraco International has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.55.

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

