Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 785 Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ESS stock opened at $253.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.09 and a 200 day moving average of $272.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.59.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

