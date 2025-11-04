Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

