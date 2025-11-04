Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

TGTX opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

