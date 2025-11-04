FY2025 Earnings Estimate for EHC Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Encompass Health Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:EHC opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

