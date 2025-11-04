Seaport Res Ptn Expects Higher Earnings for nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,865 shares of company stock worth $6,251,679. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

