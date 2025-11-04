South Dakota Investment Council Buys 11,900 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $229,615,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,142,000 after buying an additional 585,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,885,000 after buying an additional 422,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,679 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

