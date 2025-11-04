State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after buying an additional 854,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $77,096,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $76,328,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $225.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

