State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

