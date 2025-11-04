Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

