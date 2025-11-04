GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 238.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after buying an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,108,000 after purchasing an additional 280,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,230,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,710,000 after purchasing an additional 145,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 349,255 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.9%

IBKR stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

