TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,919,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 345,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,809.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,213,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after buying an additional 1,149,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,744,000 after buying an additional 281,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

TGTX stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

