Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.